Councilwoman Park calls for review of every hydrant in Los Angeles

Councilwoman Park calls for inspection of every hydrant in Los Angeles

Councilwoman Traci Park called for a comprehensive review of every hydrant in Los Angeles after a KCAL News investigation found that more than 1,300 may need repair.

"Ensuring that every fire hydrant in Los Angeles is fully operational is more than a matter of public safety — it can be a matter of life and death," Park said. "Our first responders need reliable infrastructure to do their jobs effectively, and in the wake of recent devastation, we have zero time to waste."

Park's motion directs the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Fire Department to deliver a report to the City Council about the status of every hydrant in the city, current maintenance protocols and recommendations for strengthening hydrant reliability and security.

If passed, it also orders prompt repairs and ways to improve emergency response capabilities.

"Firefighters rely on a fully functioning water supply to protect lives and property," Councilman John Lee said. "This motion is an important step toward ensuring that every neighborhood has the infrastructure in place to support emergency response and protect life and property."

Firefighters are tasked with inspecting every single hydrant, reporting to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power when they need repair. However, some that were flagged about a year ago were still broken when the fires broke out — including several within the Palisades Fire burn area, a KCAL News investigation discovered.