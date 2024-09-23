Costa Mesa man arrested for allegedly sharing child pornography

The Costa Mesa Police Department on Tuesday asked for help searching for possible victims connected to a man they arrest for child pornography last week.

Detectives from the agency's Special Investigations Unit arrested Shallahamer on Sept. 20 for possession and distribution of child pornography. He was released after posting a $20,000 bail.

Shallahamer's arrest stems from a separate investigation into a couple who the Special Investigations Unit arrested on Sept. 13. That day, officers raided the home of Jonathan Garduno, 30, and Kyla Kaffeld, 29, after Garduno allegedly attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl with the intent to commit a sex crime.

Tanner Shallhamer, 24, is accused of sharing photos and videos of child pornography. Costa Mesa PD

Inside the couple's home, officers said they found a phone Garduno used to text another user, later identified as Shallahamer. Detectives claimed Shallahamer sent and received images and videos of child pornography as well as other disturbing videos.

They released his photo because they believe that he may have stalked women and teens in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.

"Detectives are further investigating Shallahamer for possibly stalking other women and female teenagers and involving another male subject by sharing identifying information with the intent to commit a sex crime," the department stated.

Investigators asked anyone with information regarding the case and potential victims to contact Detective Gardner at (714) 754-4937.