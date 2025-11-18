Corona police shoot, kill man allegedly armed with tire iron outside restaurant

Officers with the Corona Police Department shot and killed a man who allegedly rammed a vehicle into another occupied vehicle, according to authorities.

In a news release, Corona PD said it received reports of a man swinging a crowbar in the vicinity of vehicles around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of an Applebee's restaurant near McKinley Street and Promenade Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man armed with a metal tire iron.

Police said the man refused to follow commands to drop the object. At that point, officers shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He's yet to be identified publicly, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigations revealed that the man drove his vehicle into another occupied vehicle, leaving its driver with moderate injuries, police said. It's not clear if the suspect and victim had a relationship prior to the incident.

No additional details were immediately made available. The police shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Force Investigations Detail, along with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the Corona Police Department.