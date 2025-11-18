Watch CBS News
Local News

Corona police shoot, kill man allegedly armed with tire iron outside restaurant

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Officers with the Corona Police Department shot and killed a man who allegedly rammed a vehicle into another occupied vehicle, according to authorities.

In a news release, Corona PD said it received reports of a man swinging a crowbar in the vicinity of vehicles around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of an Applebee's restaurant near McKinley Street and Promenade Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man armed with a metal tire iron.

Police said the man refused to follow commands to drop the object. At that point, officers shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He's yet to be identified publicly, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigations revealed that the man drove his vehicle into another occupied vehicle, leaving its driver with moderate injuries, police said. It's not clear if the suspect and victim had a relationship prior to the incident.

No additional details were immediately made available. The police shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Force Investigations Detail, along with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the Corona Police Department.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue