25-year-old Riverside County man killed in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway

A 25-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash with a big rig on the 91 Freeway over the weekend in Corona.

In a news release from the California Highway Patrol, officers said that the crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. on SR-91 just west of Green River Road. They learned that a black Ford F-150 was driving eastbound in westbound lanes after entering the freeway via an off-ramp.

"As the Ford passed Serfas Club Drive, it was involved in a head on crash with a white Volvo tractor," the release said.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 25-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Abel Quintero, was pronounced dead at the scene by Corona Fire Department firefighter paramedics, police said. The semi truck driver, only identified as a 20-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was hospitalized for minor injuries suffered in the crash.

Officers also noted that debris from the crash struck a Mercedes-Benz that was also driving in the same area. The driver of that vehicle was uninjured.

"At this time, Alcohol/Drugs is an unknown factor in this crash," CHP's release said.

As their investigation continued, CHP officers asked anyone who may know more to contact them at 951-324-7210.