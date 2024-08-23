Cook's Corner to hold vigil on 1 year anniversary of mass shooting

The Trabuco Canyon historic biker bar where a shooter killed three and injured six, will hold a Friday night vigil on the one-year anniversary of the tragic day.

On August 23, 2023, Cook's Corner was hosting spaghetti night with a live band when the gunman opened fire at the bar.

John Snowling, a retired Ventura police sergeant, arrived at the bar around 7 p.m. armed with two handguns. He walked directly up to his estranged wife, Marie Snowling who was at the bar with a friend, and he opened fire.

Marie Snowling was one of the victims who was shot and hospitalized, John Snowling also shot and killed her dining partner, Tonya Clark, and continued to randomly shoot at patrons. Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine were also shot and killed.

Six other people were hospitalized from Snowling's shooting rampage. The gunman also died at the scene after being shot by responding sheriff's deputies.

Cook's Corner wrote on Instagram that there will be a candlelight vigil and a moment of silence Friday, at 7 p.m.

"Father James from St. Michael's Abby will be here to say a prayer for those affected by the tragedy on August 23, 2023," the post read.

Cook's Corner was closed for a week immediately after the shooting. On its reopening day, the Cook's Corner team said in a Facebook video, "It's time to bring the family back together."

"We hope that when everybody comes back, they understand that we have been through a lot and there's a lot of things going on internally and this, that, and the other, but we want to be here for the community and we need the community here for us."

The team also held a public vigil in the weeks following shooting, as well as benefits and fundraisers for the victims and their families.