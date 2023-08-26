Hundreds attend church vigil, mourning the Cook's Corner tragedy

Dozens of motorcyclists, mostly Cook's Corner regulars, joined the hundreds who gathered at a Lake Forest church Friday night to mourn those who lost their lives, those who were injured and traumatized by Wednesday's mass shooting at the Trabuco Canyon bar.

All the victims who were fatally shot at Cook's Corner have been identified as Tonya Clark, 49, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Glen Sprowl Jr., 53, of Stanton, and John Leehey, 67, of Irvine.

One man who arrived at Friday night's service on his motorcycle said many people at the vigil were Cook's Corner regulars.

"These guys are all Cook's regulars you guys. Yeah it's awful. So whatever strength we can show in the community I think is really important," said John Vowell, Cook's Corner customer.

Hugs were shared, and you could hear people saying "Cook's family," referring to those in attendance at the service.

The deadly shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the popular biker bar in Southern California, which is also known as a gathering place for families and the community, particularly for its weekly Wednesday night spaghetti dinner special.

OC Sheriff's Department

Retired Ventura Police Department Sgt. John Snowling was the lone gunman who entered the bar and walked directly up to his estranged wife, Marie Snowling, shooting her and then shooting and killing her dining partner, Tonya Clark.

Snowling then began firing randomly into the crowd, John Leehey and Glen Sprowl were killed.

In addition to Marie Snowling, five other people were injured. Marie Snowling and an unidentified man were hospitalized in critical condition, while four other men suffered lesser injuries.

OC Sheriff's Department

"This tragedy has left many friends and family members devastated, and many more members of the community shocked and dismayed," said Saddleback Church pastor Andy Wood. "This is a time we can come together and ask God for comfort and healing. "

Cook's Corner regular Julia Kessler said she had just left Wednesday evening, right before the shooting.

Kessler brought her service dog Henry to the vigil, to share comfort and hugs. "There are no words, you can just feel the pain, stunned." Said Kessler.

The church is also welcoming people who are struggling to cope with the tragedy to reach out to its "pastoral care team" at (949) 609-8000.

OC Sheriff's Department