Cook's Corner Shooting: At least 10 shot, 2 killed at historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting at Cook's Corner, a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon.

According to sources, at least 10 people were shot at the bar. Video from the scene showed at least two dead bodies. Sources told KCAL News that the shooter was shot by deputies and in custody. The person is in an unknown condition.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

No deputies or officers were hurt. The sheriff's department has asked people to stay away from the area. Authorities have issued a SigAlert for El Toro Road.

Law enforcement has set up a command center at Saddleback Church.

The shooting happened at a biker bar called Cook's Corner. KCAL News

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.