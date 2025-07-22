Convicted felon arrested in Hemet for impersonating police officer

A convicted felon impersonating a police officer was arrested in Hemet on Monday.

Police said that the man, Marshal Goodnight, was riding a motorcycle when he was pulled over after he was seen activating emergency lights and committing several vehicle code violations, said a post on Facebook from the Hemet Police Department.

Officers made contact with Goodnight, who they said was "wearing a uniform closely resembling a local law enforcement agency, along with a duty belt and what appeared to be a Glock-style pistol."

Goodnight was taken into custody, and officers found that the weapon was actually carrying two fully-functional taser electronic control devices, an ASP baton and a container of OC spray, more commonly known as pepper spray.

The uniform, outfitted with patches similar to those seen on Riverside County Sheriff's Department uniforms, displayed badges that read "traffic" and "traffic control." He also had a hat that said "traffic unit" and carried a notepad that said "sheriff" on the front. Officers also found handcuffs and other items that a law enforcement officer would typically carry.

His motorcycle, which had flashing emergency lights, was also adorned with "traffic" and "public safety" stickers, and is black-and-white, similar to a traditional law enforcement vehicle.

Police found that the suspect is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm or related weapons, and that he is not licensed to provide security services through California's Bureau of Security and Investigative Services, the Facebook post said.

He was booked on several charges including unlawful taser use and possession, unlawful possession of a leaded cane or baton, unlawful use of tear gas and impersonating a police officer, police said.

Locals have expressed some concern over the matter, including what they're supposed to do if the person who they're interacting with isn't actually an officer of the law.

"He's wearing a belt with an actual firearm and a taser, so I mean, you would think this guy's legit," said David Luna. "He could have been robbing, he could have been pulling people over unlawfully, and God only knows."

Police say that if someone is concerned that they're not speaking to an actual officer, they can call dispatch to verify whether or not they are. People are also advised to pull over in well-lit, highly populated and safe areas and to ask for identification.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact HPD Sergeant Chavez at (951) 765-2400 at extension 3725.