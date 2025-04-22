Watch CBS News
Construction worker killed in Valencia on-the-job vehicle accident

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Julie Sharp

An on-the-job accident left a construction worker dead Tuesday afternoon at a Valencia construction site.

The incident happened around 12:36 p.m. in the industrial area of Ave Penn and Witherspoon Pkwy, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Investigators have not yet identified the worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and detectives are looking into the it as a workplace death. The incident remains under investigation.

An investigation is underway after a construciton worked died during an on-the-job accident. KCAL News
