Construction worker killed in Valencia on-the-job vehicle accident

An on-the-job accident left a construction worker dead Tuesday afternoon at a Valencia construction site.

The incident happened around 12:36 p.m. in the industrial area of Ave Penn and Witherspoon Pkwy, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators have not yet identified the worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear and detectives are looking into the it as a workplace death. The incident remains under investigation.

An investigation is underway after a construciton worked died during an on-the-job accident. KCAL News