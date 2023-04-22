Constant construction frustrates Echo Park neighborhood

Baseball is back at Dodger Stadium but unfortunately so is constant construction in Echo Park.

"Every day at 6 a.m., 7 a.m. you hear construction sounds," said resident Rick Flynn.

Flynn has lived in the shadow of iconic ballpark for 20 years but he and his neighbors are growing frustrated of the equipment causing a raucous in their neighborhood.

Construction workers are building 13 modern homes in the heart of Echo Park in Bruce Court, which lies on the street right beneath Flynn's house.

"Noisy and my main thing is you buy property you can do what you want to it but to disrespect the neighbors as you do it?" said Flynn.

Many bought houses in the area for the view but now have limited hours to enjoy it.

"Not when the construction is going on," said resident Noel Rogers. "You don't really want to be out."

Rogers said, like many of his neighbors, he learned to just live with the construction. Despite this, Rogers levied some concerns.

"I know they're pretty close to the property line down at the bottom of the hill there," said Rogers. "I wrote to the developer and I said I hope you're considering retaining walls."

Neighbors said six days a week they're living in a construction zone with trucks blocking roads, trash on the street and thick dust on their balconies. Many feel left out of what's happening to an area they're protective of.

"They proceed at a pace that seems snail-like at times," said Rogers.

The CEO of Planet Home Living said he empathizes with the residents and admits there have been delays in the timeline, pointing to COVID being the main culprit for planning and permitting woes.

"We apologize and take complaints seriously and we do our best to address any as we recognize that we are inconveniencing those who live in the immediate area," said CEO Michael Marini. "It's not easy to build hillside homes in densely populated areas and we are doing our best to get it done right."

However, many residents feel like there is still a disconnect with them and the company.

"Just talk to us we want to be a part of it too," said Flynn. "It's our neighborhood. We welcome new people just include us please."

The developer said the first phase of the construction will finish in four months. The second phase will be done by next year.