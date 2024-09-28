Confrontation leads to deadly stabbing in Beverly Hills

A confrontation turned deadly when things escalated into a stabbing in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Spalding Drive at around 2:50 p.m. after receiving calls reporting trouble in the area, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject suffering from a stab wound," the statement said. "The male subject was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries."

The male was not identified as the investigation continues.

"The initial investigation indicates that there was a confrontation between two male subjects," BHPD investigators said. They also noted that the other subject involved in the incident was cooperating with their investigation.

Some witnesses and people living in the area say that the confrontation may have been related to an attempted kidnapping or dognapping, but police have not confirmed that information.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a black mini SUV was stopped on the curb outside of what looked to be an apartment complex. The surrounding area was cordoned off with police tape as a large amount of officers conducted their investigation.

Police say that the area will be closed for several hours as they continue to look into the matter. They do not believe that there is any threat to public safety.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact BHPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with KCAL News for the latest.