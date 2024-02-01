Confirmed measles case discovered in passenger at LAX

Los Angeles County health officials say they have confirmed a case of measles in a resident who recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport while infectious.

The unidentified patient arrived on Turkish Airlines flight 009 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, Gate 157, at 5 p.m. Jan. 25.

People who were in the terminal could be at risk of measles due to exposure, health officials say. The patient also visited a Chick-Fil-A restaurant at 18521 Devonshire St. in Northridge at some point between 8 and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25, possibly exposing people there.

"Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease," Dr. Muntu Davis, county health officer, said in a statement. "Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults."

No other details were released about the patient, or the person's current condition.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed was urged to check their immunization status and talk with a health care provider if they believe they may not be protected from infection. Anyone who develops symptoms was advised to stay home from work or school and contact a health care provider right away.

"Public Health encourages residents to confirm their measles vaccination status," health officials said in a statement. "If they have not had measles in the past and have not yet obtained the vaccine, they are at risk of contracting measles if they have been exposed. Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status who were at these sites during the date and times listed above are at risk of developing measles from seven to 21 days after being exposed. Individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk."

Common symptoms are fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, tiny white spots in the mouth and a rash that develops three to five days after other signs of illness. The rash generally starts at the face and moves downward, health officials said.

County health officials said they are continuing to investigate whether the patient may have visited any other locations or potentially exposed anyone else.