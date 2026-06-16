Air pollution agency issues 5 violations to Compton recycling plant following odor complaints

A Compton oil recycling facility has received over 70 complaints about gas-like odors since the beginning of the year, prompting an investigation and five Notices of Violation.

South Coast Air Quality Management District said the number of recent complaints against World Oil Recycling is a significant increase from prior years, with complaints also coming from nearby Jefferson Elementary School.

The facility at 2000 N. Alameda Street receives used oils, glycol, and wastewater, and re-refines them into engine oil and glycol products for reuse.

Inspectors conducted over a dozen on-site inspections at the facility as part of their investigation.

A small fire at the facility, caused by a breakdown in the oil distillation process, led to three public nuisance violations. Then, on three different days within one week, odor complaints from the elementary school were investigated and traced to operations at the facility, leading to three violations.

Inspectors identified emissions from a wastewater storage tank "that may have contributed to the reported odors," South Coast AQMD wrote in a news release. Inspectors also found emissions coming from contractor-operated equipment, and a violation was issued to the contractor for "failing to maintain the centrifuge pump in proper operating condition."

The investigation remains ongoing, and South Coast AQMD said, "The facility is currently making repairs to the wastewater storage tank."

Reports of odors, dust, smoke, or other air quality concerns can be made at www.aqmd.gov