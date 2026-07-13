Alleged DUI driver crashes into Metro bus during pursuit in Compton

An alleged reckless, DUI driver crashed into a Metro bus while leading Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies on a pursuit through Compton on Monday afternoon.

It's unclear exactly where or when the chase began, but the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. near the intersection of 119th Street and Wilmington Avenue.

Deputies said that the driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken into custody at the scene. It was unclear if they were injured in the collision.

It's unclear how many passengers were on the bus when the crash occurred, but a Metro spokesperson told CBS LA that no one onboard the bus was injured.

"Metro appreciates the quick response from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department," the Metro statement said.

Aerial footage showed heavy damage to the suspect's vehicle, a dark gray sedan. It was stopped towards the rear of the Metro bus, which didn't appear to have any significant damage. LA County deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were seen surveying the intersection, which was blocked to other traffic as their investigation continued.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).