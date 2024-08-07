Compton post office renamed in honor of first Black Marine to receive Medal of Honor

Compton renames post office after the first Black Marine to receive the Medal of Honor

A local hero who died while serving his country now has a Compton post office named in his honor.

The renaming of the Hub City Post Office in Compton honors Pfc. James Anderson Jr., the first Black Marine to receive the Medal of Honor and a recipient of the Purple Heart. Wednesday's renaming ceremony fell on National Purple Heart Day, a day to honor veterans who sacrificed so much.

State and city leaders joined the Compton community, retelling the story of Anderson Jr.'s ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán introduced the bill to rename the post office at 101 S. Willowbrook Ave., Pfc. James Anderson Jr. Post Office Building, and at Wednesday's ceremony she retold Anderson Jr.'s service story.

"This is somebody who expresses the heroism that we see very rarely. Somebody who would be so selfless in doing what he could, in being so valiant and so brave out on the field," Barragán said.

Anderson graduated from Centennial High School in Compton and was studying pre-law at L.A. Harbor College. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1966, arriving in Vietnam that December.

According to his Medal of Honor citation, on Feb. 28, 1967, Anderson's platoon was advancing in dense jungle to rescue a reconnaissance patrol.

His platoon came under intense enemy fire and as a grenade landed near Anderson, he wrapped his body around it to absorb the explosion, according to the citation.

Although several Marines received shrapnel from the grenade, Anderson's selfless action saved their lives.

"As the first Black Marine to win the Congressional Medal of Honor, it was important that we recognize his bravery and sacrifice here in his hometown," Barragán said.

Anderson is buried in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Compton.