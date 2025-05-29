Compton man arrested for deadly Long Beach shooting in March

Authorities arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Long Beach back in March on Monday.

Malik Cooper, 24 of Compton, was taken into custody during a traffic stop while Long Beach police officers executed a search warrant, according to a statement from department officials. He was booked on suspicion of murder and remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail.

He was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Hawthorne man Alejandro Calderon, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body in the 5400 block of Atlantic Avenue on March 17, police said.

Calderon died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and they intend to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD Homicide at (562) 570-7244.