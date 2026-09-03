Compton installs rubber medians to deter street takeovers

Compton city officials installed rubber medians in some of their most notorious hotspots for street takeovers to deter future sideshows.

"We are on an elimination campaign," city spokesperson Marcus Harris said. "We want to stop all the street takeovers in the city of Compton."

The rubber medians act as both a physical barrier and a deterrent, making it hard for drivers to spin freely without risking damage to their cars. Harris said the city has placed the new installations at three intersections: Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue, Long Beach and Compton Boulevards and Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street.

"We're looking forward to installing another 30 intersections to deter them from doing any type of erratic driving," Harris said.

Compton staff said the new installations have worked. After placing the rubber medians at Alondra Boulevard in February, they said there haven't been any visible tire marks from drivers doing donuts in the intersection.

"But if you got a half mile over on Wilmington and Greenleaf, you'll see how the street takeovers are tearing up our streets," Harris said. "The only difference is that here at this intersection, there aren't any rubber medians."

Longtime Compton resident Willie Breaux said the rubber medians have been a game-changer in his neighborhood.

"It's about time they've done something about it because it's out of control," he said. "I haven't seen one take over. It's been real mild, which helps the city with the police department, the fire department to get through to help somebody in need."

City engineer Jack Gong said the rubber median will last at least 10 years and is a cost-effective solution for takeovers.

Compared to last year, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies have seen a 45% decrease in street takeovers during the first and second quarters of 2026 following the installation of rubber medians in Compton and its unincorporated areas.