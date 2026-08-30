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South Los Angeles grocery store looted after street takeover, police said

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person was arrested after a grocery store in South Los Angeles was allegedly looted in the aftermath of an apparent street takeover, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a burglary was reported at 4:41 a.m. Saturday at Superior Grocers in the area of Manchester Avenue and Crocker Street. The caller told authorities it was at the scene of a street takeover, and that multiple suspects were involved.

Authorities said one person was taken into custody for alleged looting.

Video from the scene showed items scattered across the floor at the grocery store.

CBS LA reached out to Superior Grocers for comment but is yet to hear back.

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