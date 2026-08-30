South Los Angeles grocery store looted after street takeover, police said

A person was arrested after a grocery store in South Los Angeles was allegedly looted in the aftermath of an apparent street takeover, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a burglary was reported at 4:41 a.m. Saturday at Superior Grocers in the area of Manchester Avenue and Crocker Street. The caller told authorities it was at the scene of a street takeover, and that multiple suspects were involved.

Authorities said one person was taken into custody for alleged looting.

Video from the scene showed items scattered across the floor at the grocery store.

CBS LA reached out to Superior Grocers for comment but is yet to hear back.