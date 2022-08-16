Compton installs first set of Botts' Dots meant to stop street takeovers

Frustrated with street takeovers clogging their city's streets, Compton officials hope that their new installation of literal bumps in the road will deter anyone trying to perform stunts in intersections.

"It's all fun until something happens," said Compton City Councilmember Andre Spicer. "It's all fun until somebody gets hurt."

According to Spicer, the city spent over $4,000 to place raised pavement markers called Botts' Dots — originally made to mark lanes on highways and freeways — at four of the most popular intersections for takeovers by the end of this week.

Officials placed Botts' Dots at four of the city's most popular street takeover sites. CBSLA

Officials hope these markers, placed in the shape of a cross, will make it unappealing for anyone trying to perform stunts simply by making it bumpy.

However, Spicer said the implementation of the Botts Dots should not be the only facet of the city's solution to street takeovers.

"I think that it's a combination of that and the proper response from law enforcement," he said. "I don't want to make it a you vs. us — I don't think they're bad people. It's just the young people might be a little misguided — some sound a little entitled. Unfortunately, the story has been that you go to Compton because Compton won't do anything about it."

The idea has caught the attention of other local leaders looking for a solution to street takeovers, Park Mesa Heights Community Council Chair KimMarie Johnson-Roussell.

"That sounds like a good idea," she said "It's like the fear of injuring themselves or somebody else does not exist."

While members of the car community have mocked the installation, Spicer said Botts' Dots have helped in cities such as Paramount and Lynwood.

Spicer added that if the project is successful the city will expand it to more intersections. If not, the city council said it will shift its focus to another possible solution.