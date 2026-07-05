Shooting at Compton Fourth of July party leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded

Two people were killed and three others were wounded when a shooting took place at a Fourth of July party in Compton on Saturday night.

Deputies were called to an apartment building in the 700 block of W. Laurel Street at around 11:20 p.m. upon learning of the shooting, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found an unidentified woman suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, only identified as an adult male, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds. He died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said.

As their investigation into the shooting continued, Homicide Bureau detectives determined that a "large Fourth of July party was taking place" in the area when five people were struck by gunfire. They said that three other people, including a teenage girl and a woman, were also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A fifth victim was said to be in critical condition.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.