California assemblymember remembers former staffer killed in Compton Fourth of July shooting: "Bravery cost him his own life"

One of the two victims of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July party in Compton has been identified as a former staffer for California Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson).

According to Gipson's office, Eric Washington was killed alongside a 19-year-old woman on Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says it's still searching for suspects.

"Eric was tragically ripped from our lives by a coward who chose to brandish a gun during a community event where children and families gathered," Gipson said in a statement. "He was extraordinarily talented, a passionate and focused man who loved the community, gave his heart and soul for the people, and put them first. I am grieving – devastated by the loss and murder of this great young person."

The LASD said the shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of W. Laurel Street during a party. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim, later identified as Washington, died shortly after he was transported to a local hospital.

A total of five people were struck by gunfire, authorities said. They include a teenage girl, another woman and a fifth victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting, including a motive, remain unclear. Deputies also noted that no evidence indicates the incident is connected to a different shooting that happened at a block party in the 2100 block of N. Grandee Avenue, which left one man dead and another wounded.

While authorities haven't publicly released additional details, Gipson said Washington was "attempting to de-escalate a conflict during the holiday block party with children and families."

"It is no surprise that during the moment of this terrible act, Eric was trying to save a community by preventing a situation that would have taken lives," Gipson said. "This bravery cost him his own life."

Washington was also part of the Watts Rising initiative. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas and earned a master's from Grambling State University.

In a 2024 profile, UCLA's Clinical & Translational Science Institute recognized Washington as an "influential change agent in social justice advocacy, public safety awareness, and policymaking."