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Los Angeles County deputies searching for gunman after deadly Compton block party shooting

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Los Angeles County deputies are still searching for the gunman who opened fire during a block party in Compton early Sunday morning, killing one person. 

It happened at around 12:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Grandee Avenue, a news release from LASD Homicide Bureau detectives said. 

Upon arrival, deputies found one man dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. He has not yet been identified. 

"Investigators have learned a large block party was taking place at the location when two ... males were struck by gunfire," the release said. 

The second victim, who also remains unidentified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately noted. 

Deputies said that there was no evidence to indicate that the shooting was connected to a different shooting that happened at a Fourth of July party in the 700 block of W. Laurel Street, which left two people dead and three others wounded hours earlier. 

No information on a suspect or motive was released as the investigation continued. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

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