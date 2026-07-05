Los Angeles County deputies searching for gunman after deadly Compton block party shooting

Los Angeles County deputies are still searching for the gunman who opened fire during a block party in Compton early Sunday morning, killing one person.

It happened at around 12:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Grandee Avenue, a news release from LASD Homicide Bureau detectives said.

Upon arrival, deputies found one man dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. He has not yet been identified.

"Investigators have learned a large block party was taking place at the location when two ... males were struck by gunfire," the release said.

The second victim, who also remains unidentified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately noted.

Deputies said that there was no evidence to indicate that the shooting was connected to a different shooting that happened at a Fourth of July party in the 700 block of W. Laurel Street, which left two people dead and three others wounded hours earlier.

No information on a suspect or motive was released as the investigation continued.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.