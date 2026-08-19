Former Tustin High School football star killed in Compton remembered for big heart

Loved ones are remembering the former Tustin High School football star who was killed in Compton last week for his big heart and standout personality.

William Leapart graduated in 2024 with a 3.4 ERA and the respect of his peers and coaching staff with the Tillers football team. Though he was raised in Compton, he transferred to Tustin to play football.

On Wednesday, the team shared a post on social media to remember their former standout receiver.

"He was a kind, hardworking student who was loved by his teammates and coaches," the post said. "Words are insufficient to describe the heartbreak felt by our staff and William's former teammates. Our thoughts are with William's family and all those affected by his loss."

William Leapart while playing with Tustin High School. Tustin High School

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies say that Leapart was killed a little before 10 p.m. on August 13. They were called to S. Stanford Avenue in Compton after learning that a car had crashed into a telephone pole in the area and found the 19-year-old dead inside from a gunshot to the head.

Witnesses told police that they heard lots of shots and screeching tires in the moments before their arrival. Still, deputies say they haven't learned a motive or located a suspect in the incident.

As their investigation continues, Leapart's loved ones are remembering the boy with so much talent they could tell he was special from a young age.

"William was a standout child," said Curtis "Spider Loc" Williams, a family friend. "William wasn't a hefty dude, but he played big. His heart was big."

He says that off the field, Leapart was just as big off the field. He was slated to start community college in the fall and had spent the last several months working as a caregiver in an elderly living center.

"This was a young man that was definitely not involved in anything that we would consider," Williams said. "It's just the most shocking thing possible. It just, it blows my mind."

Williams runs a podcast that focuses on urban entertainment, and often tough issues that youth can face. He said that crime happening too close to home will unfortunately be a topic once again.

"Our babies definitely need to be able to feel safe driving in our communities at any time of night, any daytime," he said.