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Police find man dead, several shell casings after shooting in Compton

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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A man was found dead along with several shell casings after a shooting in Compton on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the 14000 block of Stanford Avenue around 9:58 p.m.

Deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the man was shot while driving and then crashed into a power pole.

Several shell casings were found along the street. Neighbors nearby said they heard about 20 gunshots before the crash.

Deputies will be reviewing surveillance footage to help them determine who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

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