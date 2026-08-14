Police find man dead, several shell casings after shooting in Compton

A man was found dead along with several shell casings after a shooting in Compton on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to the 14000 block of Stanford Avenue around 9:58 p.m.

Deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities believe the man was shot while driving and then crashed into a power pole.

Several shell casings were found along the street. Neighbors nearby said they heard about 20 gunshots before the crash.

Deputies will be reviewing surveillance footage to help them determine who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.