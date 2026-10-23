Colton police recover $54,000 worth of stolen Hot Wheels cars

Colton police officers recovered 350 boxes of Hot Wheels cars, worth an estimated $54,000, that were stolen in a recent train heist.

The Colton Police Department said a 911 call tipped them off about the train heist.

"A black pickup truck was at the end of their cul-de-sac loading several boxes into the back of his pickup truck," said Jillian Nunez from Colton PD.

A Colton PD officer was staking out under a nearby bridge when the suspect pulled out.

Officers said they arrested the suspect and booked him into the West Valley Detention Center for burglary, possession of stolen property and grand theft.

Some residents living off Maple near the tracks were scared to speak on camera for fear of retaliation, but said it was a hotspot for train thefts.

This is one of the latest train burglaries across the Inland Empire. Earlier this month, a group of thieves led police on a high-speed chase before dumping their car in Crestline and escaping officers.

This time, Colton PD is grateful that the early 911 call gave their officers time to act quickly and catch the suspect.

"To have an arrest of that extremity, it's a big deal," Nunez said.