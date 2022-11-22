Colorado Springs: Accused shooter related to Calif. Assemblyman Randy Voepel

The accused Colorado Springs shooter is the grandson of Republican California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, who represents eastern San Diego County.

Randy Voepel | Twitter

"Randy Voepel certainly had a reputation as an extremist, as a loose cannon, as a hard-right, MAGA Republican — who was anti-gay, racist and very pro-second amendment," said Democratic Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, who represents Laguna Beach.

Voepel, who lost in the midterm elections, has not commented on allegations that his grandson Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Voepel's grandson has been charged on suspicion of hate crimes and murder.

"No one wakes up with kind of hate in their heart," said Petrie-Norris. "No one is born a mass shooter and it seems like this is something that this young man spent a lifetime learning."

Republican political consultant Mike Madrid doesn't know Randy Voepel but says his extreme views have been on his radar. The January 6th insurrection is one example.

"Assemblyman Voepel decided that it was of necessary importance to equate the insurrection and violent overthrow of our federal government with 1776 — declaring it essentially a revolutionary moment," said Madrid. "This is very typical of right-wing media talking points and the rise of extreme political behavior."

Voepel made a statement days later calling the insurrection unacceptable. Before becoming an Assemblyman, Voepel served as a Santee City Councilmember from 1996-2000 and its mayor from 2000-2016.

He has 14 days left in office.