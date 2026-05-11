Detectives investigating Orange County man's death on Colorado River while wakeboarding

Authorities are investigating a 50-year-old Orange County man's death while he was wakeboarding on the Parker Strip of the Colorado River over the weekend.

In a news release shared Monday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called for reports of an unresponsive man near the Windmill Resort, which is located in Earp, California, just across the river from Arizona.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned personnel from the La Paz County Sheriff's office, Buckskin Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire Department were already rendering medical aid to Hoang Nguyen, a 50-year-old male from Fountain Valley," the release said.

Deputies said that preliminary findings revealed that Nguyen was wakeboarding when he became fatigued and let go of the tow rope attached to a boat that was pulling him.

"The vessel towing Nguyen circled back to retrieve him; however, he did not respond nor reach for the rope," the release said. "During a second attempt to assist him, family members noticed Nguyen's head was submerged under water."

Someone on the boat was able to pull Nguyen from the water, deputies said. It was then that they realized he was unresponsive and called 911. First responders administered CPR on the boat until Nguyen was taken to the La Paz County Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This investigation remains ongoing," deputies said. "The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department extends their condolences to the Nguyen family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Anyone who may know more about the incident was asked to contact SBSD's Colorado River Station/Needles Police Department Sergeant B. Whitmer at 760-326-9200.