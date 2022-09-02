College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2026, according to reports

After years of speculation and requests by fans to expand the College Football Playoff, the wait may soon be over.

The College Football Playoff's Board of Managers voted unanimously to expand the current playoff system to 12 teams "as soon as possible," according to multiple reports including CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

The new format for the College Football Playoff will include the six highest-ranked conference champions, and the next six highest-ranked teams in the country.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship Trophy is seen on the field prior to the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / Getty Images

Currently, the top four ranked teams in the country by the end of the season are the frontrunners to get into the two-round playoff.

The four teams are usually cemented after the conference championships by the playoff committee.

The last four of five national championships have been won by SEC teams.

It's safe to say that the CFP Board of Managers' goal is to include more teams from other conferences like the Pac-12, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

Neither USC or UCLA have gotten close to being considered for the CFP since its inception 2014.

With both schools heading to the Big Ten in 2024, their resume for consideration will certainly be fortified by the competition.

The only Pac-12 schools to make the CFP thus far are the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. However not one has managed to earn a trip into the playoff since the 2016-17 season.

Trojans fans certainly hope that new head football coach Lincoln Riley will be able to get the program in contention for the CFP. He went 55-10 in five seasons as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, leading the program to three CFP appearances.

USC fans certainly expect Riley to have similar success in Southern California.

As does the Pac-12 before the Trojans and Bruins leave the conference. The Pac-12 released this statement in regards to the news about the expansion:

"The Pac-12 is strongly in favor of CFP expansion and welcomes the decision of the CFP Board. CFP expansion will provide increased access and excitement and is the right thing for our student-athletes and fans. We look forward to working with our fellow conferences to finalize the important elements of an expanded CFP in order to launch as soon practicable."