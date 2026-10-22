Cole's French Dip downtown Los Angeles to make a comeback

After closing for good in March this year, the iconic downtown Los Angeles eatery Cole's French Dip announced a comeback starting this November.

Before shuttering its doors, the Sixth Street establishment claimed to be the longest-running restaurant in the city, marking a 118-year streak.

Established by entrepreneur Harry Cole in 1908 and housed in the historic Pacific Electric Building on Sixth Street, Cole's said it invented the French Dip sandwich. It had a simple menu, offering variations of its namesake sandwich, grilled cheese, and sides.

Cole's French Dip had threatened to close several times, but long-time, loyal customers rallied, and the eatery stayed open.

Ownership cited the pandemic, crime in the surrounding area and rising rent and labor costs as reasons for its closure.

Now with an upgraded menu and construction nearly finished, the new owners said they wanted to blend classic and modern aesthetics as they welcome people back to their restaurant.

"The sooner we get the doors open, the better it is for the whole community," managing partner Sean Maloney said.

Maloney said the new additions will include a semi-private seating area for large parties, a piano to set the mood, new cocktails and a revamped French dip recipe.

"The recipe is changing a little," Maloney said. "The ingredients are going way up."

Culinary historian George Geary says success is about honoring the art of what once was while marketing their new vision to a younger audience.

"Because our marketing nowadays is all internet, websites, things like that," he said. "If you have things like that, I think it'll work."

Maloney said they are preserving the original stained glass, light fixtures and classic allure.

"I think the more and more, as we get so commercialized, and 'private-equity-ized,' I think this is what I crave," he said. "Hopefully, it's what everyone else craves."