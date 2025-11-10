Coffee With CBS LA is hosting next event in Whittier

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative is going to be hosting its next event in Whittier.

The Coffee with CBA LA initiative is committed to not only being in communities but also listening to the issues affecting residents. The entire news team invites you to join us at LFTD to share your concerns.

CBS LA acknowledges the crucial time the city of Whittier is facing, from the loss of city trees to teachers calling for better salaries and the increase in utility rates. It's your chance to be heard, connect, and inspire change.

LFTD is more than just a coffee shop; it is designed as a community hub combining culture and creativity. The shop was founded by Michelin Star Chef Stephen Trujillo to be a welcoming space for everyone.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: LFTD 6701 Greenleaf Ave, Whittier, CA

Come spend your morning with us and enjoy a cup of coffee (on CBS LA!).