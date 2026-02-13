Coffee With CBS LA is hosting next event in San Bernardino

The Coffee With CBS LA initiative is going host its next event in San Bernardino to connect with residents about the changing landscape of the Inland Empire.

San Bernardino is a city with a big vision for the future. From the hope for safer streets and better housing to navigating the hurdles of rapid growth, there's a lot on the community's mind and CBS LA wants to hear it all.

Join CBS LA reporter Rick Montanez and the rest of the Inland Empire news team at Nine Eight Five Coffee.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Nine Eight Five Coffee, 985 S E St, San Bernardino, CA 92408

Everyone is welcome to attend the event. Come grab a coffee (on CBS LA!) and let us know what your concerns are.