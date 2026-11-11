Coachella 2027 lineup to feature SZA, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala as headliners

After much anticipation, the lineup for Coachella 2027 has been announced and next year's headliners will include SZA, Dua Lipa and Tame Impala.

The entire lineup for the two-weekend music festival was announced on Wednesday. Other big-name artists like Zara Larsson, Don Toliver, Becky G and Kehlani will also be taking the stage. Organizers added that Madonna will also be in the dancing tent.

The festival, which attracts thousands of people from across the world, will feature several outdoor stages, vendors and other entertainment.

The first weekend is scheduled to take place April 9-11, and the second weekend is scheduled for April 16-18.

Passes will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 13 at noon. In addition to passes, hotel packages are also available for sale. Both weekends will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Over the years, the Coachella lineup has garnered a lot of buzz on social media, with people predicting who the headliners will be. Last year's headliners were Justin Bieber, Karol G and Sabrina Carpenter.

During last year's event, nearly 100 people were arrested during the first weekend for various reasons, including drug possession, false identification and drug or alcohol intoxication.