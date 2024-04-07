Who won CMT Music Awards for 2024? See the full list of winners and nominees

Country music's biggest stars gathered Sunday night to honor the best in country music videos and television performances at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini, who returned to host the ceremony for the fourth time, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll came into the night tied for the most nominations, with three each. Jelly Roll would go on to sweep all three categories he was nominated in.

CMT Music Award winners are determined entirely by fan vote, and voting for the video of the year award remained open throughout Sunday night's show. There were originally 16 nominees announced for video of the year, but on April 1 the field was whittled down to six, based on voting. The final three nominees — Johnson, Jelly Roll and Ballerini — were announced on the day of the show.

The show was once again held in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center. It was broadcast on CBS television stations and streamed live on Paramount+.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees:

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton — "We Don't Fight Anymore" — Winner

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel — "That's Why We Fight"

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan — "Cowboys And Plowboys"

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block — "You, Me, & Whiskey"

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real feat. Lainey Wilson — "More Than Friends"

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown — "Nothing Compares To You"

Old Dominion feat. Megan Moroney — "Can't Break Up Now"

Female breakthrough video of the year

Ashley Cooke — "Your Place" — Winner

Anne Wilson — "Rain in the Rearview"

Brittney Spencer — "Bigger Than The Song"



Tigirlily Gold — "Shoot Tequila"

Male breakthrough video of the year

Warren Zeiders — "Pretty Little Poison" — Winner

Chayce Beckham — "23"

Tyler Childers — "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan — "Oklahoma Smokeshow"



CMT performance of the year

Jelly Roll — "Need a Favor," from "2023 CMT Music Awards" — Winner

Amber Riley — "R.E.S.P.E.C.T.," from "CMT Smashing Glass"

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson — "Nothing But a Good Time," from "CMT Crossroads"

Carrie Underwood — "Hate My Heart," from "2023 CMT Music Awards"

Cody Johnson — "Human," from "2023 CMT Music Awards"

Dierks Bentley — "Drunk On A Plane," from "CMT Storytellers"

Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter — "Thinking 'Bout You," from "CMT Campfire Sessions"

Hozier and Maren Morris — "Take Me To Church," from "CMT Crossroads"

Kelsea Ballerini — "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," from "2023 CMT Music Awards"



The War and Treaty — "On My Own," from "CMT Smashing Glass"

CMT Digital — First performance of the year

Scotty McCreery — "It Matters to Her," from "CMT Stages" — Winner

Chase Rice — "Goodnight Nancy," from "CMT Studio Sessions"

Dylan Scott — "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)," from "CMT Digital Campfire Sessions"

Nate Smith — "Whiskey On You," from "CMT Studio Sessions"

Megan Moroney — "I'm Not Pretty," from "CMT Digital Campfire Sessions"

Stephen Wilson Jr. — "Year to Be Young 1994," from "CMT Studio Sessions"

The Castellows — "I Know It Will Never End," from CMT Studio Sessions"



Duo/group video of the year

Dan + Shay — "Save Me the Trouble" — Winner

Brothers Osborne — "Nobody's Nobody"

Old Dominion — "Memory Lane"



Parmalee — "Girl In Mine"

The War and Treaty — "Have You a Heart"

Tigirlily Gold — "Shoot Tequila"

Male video of the year

Jelly Roll — "Need a Favor" — Winner

Bailey Zimmerman — "Religiously"

Cody Johnson — "The Painter"

Hardy — "Truck Bed"

Jordan Davis — "Next Thing You Know"



Luke Combs — "Fast Car"

Morgan Wallen — "Last Night"

Female video of the year

Lainey Wilson — "Watermelon Moonshine" — Winner

Ashley McBryde — "Light On In The Kitchen"

Gabby Barrett — "Glory Days"

Kacey Musgraves — "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini — "Penthouse"

Megan Moroney — "I'm Not Pretty"



Reba McEntire — "Seven Minutes In Heaven"

Video of the year

Jelly Roll — "Need a Favor" — Winner

Cody Johnson — "The Painter"

Kelsea Ballerini — "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)"

