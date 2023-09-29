Watch CBS News
Clippers make controversial move, sign guard Josh Primo who was recently suspended for exposing himself to women

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/AP

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Joshua Primo to a two-day deal, despite the NBA's recent decision to suspend the player for conduct detrimental to the league. 

League investigators said that Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior by exposing himself to women. Primo insists his conduct was not intentional, the league said on Friday, and investigators found no evidence that he engaged in any misconduct apart from the brief exposures.

Nonetheless, the NBA said his behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.

Primo, a 20-year-old Canadian who spent one college season at Alabama, has not played in the NBA since the Spurs terminated his contract last October. The Spurs chose him with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

In 54 career games, Primo is averaging 5.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 6:31 PM

