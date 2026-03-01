Clippers beat the Pelicans 137-117 to end 3-game losing streak

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 137-117 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Tenth in the Western Conference, the Clippers improved to 28-31. The Pelicans are 13th in the West at 19-43.

New Orleans star Zion Williamson sat out after injuring his right ankle at Utah on Saturday night. He had played a career-high 35 straight games.

Los Angeles never trailed. It led 43-32 after a quarter and had a 76-70 advantage at the half. It was 107-94 after three, and the Clippers stretched the margin to 26 in the fourth.

Jordan Miller added 19 points for Los Angeles. Derrick Jones Jr. had 17, Brook Lopez 16 and John Collins 15.

While Leonard went 1 of 7 from 3-point range, the Clippers were 17 of 36 overall. Lopez was 4 for 6, and Jones and Kobe Sanders were each 3 for 4.

Jeremiah Fears led New Orleans with 28 points, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers. Derik Queen scored 19 points, Dejounte Murray had 17, and Trey Murphy III added 16 after missing five games because of a right shoulder injury.

Up next

Pelicans: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Clippers: At Golden State on Monday night.