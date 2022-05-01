Clayton Kershaw becomes Dodgers all-time strikeout leader

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a new all-time strikeout leader.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw become the team's all-time strikeout leader after he struck out Detroit Tigers Spencer Torkelson. He added two more strikeouts right after sending Jonathan Schoop and Jelmer Candelario to the dugout.

The left-handed pitcher threw his 2,697th strikeout in the fourth inning of Saturday night's game eclipsing Hall of Famer Don Sutton. Sutton held the record since Aug. 5, 1979.

Kershaw has only played for the Dodgers throughout his entire major league career. His first game with the team was on May 25, 2008.