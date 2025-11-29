Alleged DUI suspect dies following Claremont police use-of-force incident

An investigation is underway after an alleged DUI suspect died following an "encounter" with Claremont police during a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Claremont Boulevard and Andrew Drive at around 3:15 p.m. after receiving two calls reporting a man who was "acting erratically and possibly under the influence of narcotics," according to a news release from the Claremont Police Department.

One of the callers reported seeing the suspect get into a car and drive away. However, as officers arrived, they spotted him driving and pulled him over.

"Based on the subject's behavior, officers believed he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence," the release said. "The officers asked the subject to step out of the vehicle, at which point a use-of-force incident occurred."

Police say that the man became unresponsive during the incident and that they began to attempt life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The suspect, identified as Rancho Cucamonga man Diego Alfonso Rios, ded after he was taken to a nearby hospital. A cause of death has not yet been determined and is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Officers did not say how old Rios was.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has been contacted and is conducting the investigation," said CPD's release.

The LA County District Attorney's Office will also be monitoring LASD's investigation.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD detectives at (323) 890-5500.