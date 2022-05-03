Claremont extends al fresco dining program to next year

The city of Claremont has extended the popular pandemic-era al fresco dining program into next year.

"People tell me that they like to people watch and that they love it out here," said Valerie Aruffo owner of Aruffo's Italian Cuisine.

Claremont extended its al fresco dining program through February 2022 much to the excitement of restaurant owners like Aruffo, who said her parklet seating helped save her business during COVID shutdowns. She said that outdoor dining plus the already established indoor dining has increased her business to new levels.

"We've been here for 37 years, many people said I've always driven by, [but] never stopped here," said Aruffo. "The parklet kind of put us on the map."

However, other business owners like Brian Ofstedhal argue that the parklet dining areas take parking spaces away from potential customers and makes traffic more congested, especially on the weekends.

"I've been told far too many times that people have just given up and now buy online to avoid the frustration of parking the village," said Ofstedhal, who owns Amelie Clothing.

After hearing the objections from businesses, Claremont is asking for others to provide their input as the city contemplates making outdoor dining areas permanent.

"I think it's kind of a given, when you come to a small city you're going to park and walk," said Aruffo. "It's kind of the mystique."

Aruffo also claimed that many of her customers often say they are going to check out nearby shops.

"I think it's been a winner for everybody," she said.