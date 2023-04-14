City responds to viral video of Arnold Schwarzenegger fixing 'pothole,' former governor fires back

There's a fresh patch of asphalt on Mandeville Canyon Road in Brentwood thanks to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and his crew.

The action hero and his team filled what they believed to be a pothole in his neighborhood after getting tired of waiting for the city to fix it themselves.

"I thought that's great," said cyclist Casper Caspian. "He's a man of the people."

However, after his gracious act, the City of Los Angeles somewhat clapped back at the former governor saying it was in fact not a pothole but a utility trench that was supposed to be there.

According to SoCalGas, the utility company built the trench to repair a pipeline. They finished the project in late-January but couldn't patch over it because of the historic rainfall. They said they were planning on finishing the asphalt as soon as possible. However, three months passed and nothing had been done.

So everyone knows, the pipeline work was finished in January. Apparently, they thought it was a good plan to take six months to cover the trench, so I just did them a favor.



And why don’t they talk about the second pothole I filled? https://t.co/texIq8ISz1 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 13, 2023

SoCalGas said if they have to replace the backfill in the trench, it should be permanently finished by the end of next week. In the meantime, the do-it-yourself patch from the Terminator will stay and if a need for road work rises again, he'll be back.