City removes planters outside Hollywood recording studio put up to prevent homeless encampment

A Hollywood recording studio has been ordered to remove the planters they previously installed to combat a large homeless encampment that continued to plague the area.

The group of cactus planters, which were put up outside of the Sunset Sound recording studio on Sunset Boulevard and North Cherokee Avenue, were taken down by city cleanup crews early Monday morning.

This comes just days after Hollywood officials ordered the business owners to take the planters down by 6 a.m. They say that the planters were an obstruction to the public and that they were not permitted.

Despite their removal, owners say that they plan to put new planters up soon.

Andrew Monheim, who owns Monheim Microphones about a block away from Sunset Sound, says that there has been a noticeable decrease in illegal activity since the planters were put up.

"We've noticed a dramatic decrease in the amount of theft, prostitution, drug sales," he said. "We're right in the school zone, so, we have an inherent kind of responsibility to keep it clean around here for the kids."