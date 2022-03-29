City officials to cut ribbon on new ticket lobby, headhouse for Terminals 1 and 2 at LAX

The first phase of a $2.3 billion overhaul of Delta Air Lines' terminals at Los Angeles International Airport is complete, more than 18 months ahead of schedule.

(credit: LAWA)

City officials and representatives from Delta Air Lines will cut the ribbon on Terminals 2 and 3 Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the airports' new ticket lobby and headhouse for both terminals.

The new building is scheduled to open to the public in late April and will include consolidated ticketing lobbies and baggage claim, an expanded security checkpoint, and a new Delta Sky Club. LAX says the new headhouse, which broke ground in 2019, will be home two Terminal Vertical Cores, where the future Automated People Mover stations will be connected via elevated pedestrian bridges.

LAWA and Delta Airlines say they were able to take advantage of construction efficiencies during the pandemic to complete the Terminals 2 and 3 headhouse 18 months ahead of schedule.

LAX is in the midst of a $15 billion modernization and improvement project in preparation for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The project includes major improvements to several terminals, an Automated People Mover train system that will connect to Metro, and a consolidated rental car facility to make movement through the airport safer, faster, and more efficient.