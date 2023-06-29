City of LA holds third Career Fair in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles' is hosting its third multi-departmental Career Fair this Thursday.

"City Departments are hard at work to make their hiring processes more accessible so that Angelenos can get hired and help us move Los Angeles forward," said Mayor Karen Bass. "At this upcoming career fair, there will be on-the-spot opportunities to interview and be conditionally hired for roles like crossing guard, which support our communities by helping to improve student safety."

The fair will be on June 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between East 103rd Street and Success Avenue, near Ted Watkins Park and the Children's Institute.

"I am thrilled to host the Department of Public Works' upcoming Career Fair in the One-Five, an event that will empower our community by connecting residents with a rich diversity of career opportunities," said Councilmember Tim McOsker. "This fair will be a wonderful platform for us to showcase great city jobs and the incredible talent of people who reside not only the One-Five but all of South L.A."

Both full-time and part-time positions will be available at the fair. Attendees can talk to staff to gain more information on the opportunities and even recent help with an online application. The full itinerary for the event can be found here.

Here is a list of positions available with the Department of Public Works:

Civil Engineering Associate

Environmental Compliance Inspector

Gardener Caretaker

Instrument Mechanic

Programmer Analyst

Roofer

Tree Surgeon Assistant

Systems Analyst

Project Assistant

Here's a list of jobs with the Los Angeles Police and Fire Department being offered:

911 Dispatcher

Police Officer

Detention Officer

Firefighter

More jobs being offered at the fair can be found here.