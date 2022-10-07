Watch CBS News
Citrus College football player killed in motorcycle accident

A 19-year-old man from Claremont lost his life Tuesday after getting into a traffic collision in Glendora. 

Luke Pruitt was riding his motorcycle on Mauna Loa Avenue and Grand Avenue Tuesday when he collided with an SUV, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. 

Pruitt had been playing football at Citrus College at the time of his death. He played his high school football at Claremont High School.

The crash took place when the driver of the SUV was making a U-turn on Grand. Pruitt was also traveling on Grand, the Glendora Police Department told the SGV Tribune.

It's unclear at this moment who was at fault for the deadly collision.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 1:38 PM

