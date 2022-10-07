Citrus College football player killed in motorcycle accident

A 19-year-old man from Claremont lost his life Tuesday after getting into a traffic collision in Glendora.

Luke Pruitt was riding his motorcycle on Mauna Loa Avenue and Grand Avenue Tuesday when he collided with an SUV, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Pruitt had been playing football at Citrus College at the time of his death. He played his high school football at Claremont High School.

It’s with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our brother Luke Pruitt.Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Luke’s family,friends,teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life.We’ll always remember Luke and his major impact with all of us at Citrus.#97 #CitrUS 🦉 pic.twitter.com/9OjaXrg9hN — Citrus College Football (@CitrusFootball) October 6, 2022

The crash took place when the driver of the SUV was making a U-turn on Grand. Pruitt was also traveling on Grand, the Glendora Police Department told the SGV Tribune.

It's unclear at this moment who was at fault for the deadly collision.