Cinespace Studios opens new production campus in Woodland Hills, hoping to boost local entertainment industry

Cinespace Studios has opened a new production campus in Woodland Hills, featuring several sound stages, hoping to boost the local entertainment industry.

Co-Chief Executive Officer Eoin Egan made the announcement at a news conference on Monday morning. Egan said that although the local entertainment industry has taken a hit over the past few years, he is optimistic that this new studio will drive production.

"Over the past months alone, we've already welcomed a steady stream of production scouts, many of whom have successfully received the California State Incentive and are choosing to keep their productions right here in Los Angeles," Egan said.

In June 2025, the California Film Commission administered the Film & Television Tax Credit Program 4.0, which provides increased tax credits on eligible productions across the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said the new program will increase the number of film jobs supported by the program by about 50%.

The "first-class boutique campus" stretches over 10 acres and features six sound stages. The facility will be capable of facilitating major film and television projects.

Mayor Karen Bass was also in attendance to celebrate the new campus, highlighting the city's dedication to making sure the entertainment industry grows.

"Today's grand opening of Cinespace Studios' first campus in Los Angeles is a testament to what we've always known – L.A. is the creative capital of the world," Bass said. "When we invest in the industry, the industry invests in Los Angeles."

In May 2025, Bass signed an executive directive that was aimed at making it easier for film and television companies to produce projects in LA. The directive lowered costs and streamlined processes for on-location filming.

Cinespace has other locations across the country, which have been responsible for producing well-known shows like "Chicago Fire" and "Stranger Things," and the Oscar-nominated film, "Frankenstein."