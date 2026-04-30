Scientology "speed running" trend prompts church to remove door handles from its Hollywood buildings

The Church of Scientology removed door handles from its Hollywood locations after viral "speed running" videos were filmed inside the buildings by masked activists who forced their way past security.

Runners, many of whom are masked, some of whom are wearing costumes, sprint past security through hallways and stairs until they're kicked out of the buildings.

"Trying to unlock as much as we can of the 'map' — is what they call it, to see what they have hidden," said one runner, who did not want to share her name. "Because they keep it very strict in there. You can't see anything up above. It's very secret and we want to know what it is all about."

She added that the trend is all about protest and exposure, hoping to get answers to what they believe is an effort by the Church of Scientology to conceal what they're doing.

"The public wants to know what's in there, what they are hiding," she said. "Why are they being so aggressive towards opening up about the truth?"

The Church of Scientology said it is not taking the trend lightly, calling speed runs "organized trespasses" at its L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition and its information center. Church staff said they have reported the runs to law enforcement and taken "additional security measures" to protect staff and visitors. They did not specify the measures.

"They locked all the doors," the runner said. "They don't come out anymore. They don't try to recruit people... Like, we're right in front of them, and it's showing that it's working."

In a statement, the church called speed running a "viral stunt."

"These are peaceful spaces designed to welcome parishioners, visitors and members of the public," Church of Scientology staff wrote. "Turning them into targets for viral stunts is not journalism, protest, or civic activity. It is trespass, harassment and disruption of religious facilities."

The runner said they will keep trying to "get the truth" from the church.

"I would like to keep trying to get the truth out of them," she said. "Whether that be exposing them more, doing the runs, anything I can."