Watch CBS News
Local News

Christmas tamale tradition continues at Downey's Amapola Market, with traditional prices

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner,
Alys Martinez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

'Tis the season for holiday tamales, and a Los Angeles area mainstay has a line of eager cooks wrapped around the market yet again.

Amapola Market, located in Downey, has decades of experience being the go-to spot for tamale ingredients, including its iconic masa. While the lines at the market have always been lengthy as Christmas inches closer, there's another reason why many across Southern California make the pilgrimage.

Amid rising grocery prices across the nation in 2025, Amapola kept its prices in park for this holiday season, extending an olive branch to its longtime, loyal customers.

"Our customers are family," said Amapola spokesperson Itzel Mendoza. "With the fact that everything is going up in price, Amapola has decided that they don't want their customers to have to think about not being able to make something that is so traditional, such as tamales, because of how expensive it is."

Mendoza said Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the busiest days at Amapola, so those interested should look to come in as soon as possible.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue