2 arrested for alleged murder of Los Angeles woman Christina Downer, "Saturday Night Live" writer's sister

Los Angeles police have arrested two people for the alleged murder of Los Angeles woman Christina Downer, who was the sister of a "Saturday Night Live" writer.

According to a news release from the LAPD, Downer, 38, was first reported missing on December 18, 2025, after her ex-husband requested a welfare check because he hadn't heard from her for an extended period of time.

"Downer's boyfriend, Delorean Brandon, claimed that she had moved out several months earlier, leaving behind all her belongings, including her vehicle and dog," the release said.

Christina Downer, the 38-year-old Los Angeles woman last seen in December 2025. Los Angeles Police Department

Detectives with LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division assumed the investigation when Downer's cellphone was found washed ashore on Santa Monica Beach, the release said, adding that they were able to identify Brandon, 41, as one of the "individuals responsible for Downer's murder."

Authorities identified the second suspect as 34-year-old Kaylee Markowski.

LAPD detectives say that Brandon and Markowski were also allegedly responsible for disposing of Downer's body and concealing their involvement in her death.

Police arrested both on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, they said. Police took Brandon into custody in the 6000 block of Garvanza Avenue, while they arrested Markowski in the 6000 block of Tampa Avenue in Tarzana.

Each was booked for murder and remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail, police said. LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division detectives plan to present the case to the LA County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

Earlier in October, LAPD officials told CBS LA that detectives and Los Angeles Fire Department officials conducted a search in Joshua Tree for evidence related to Downer's disappearance.

Circumstances surrounding her death still remain unclear as detectives continue their investigation. It's unclear if Downer's body has been found.

Downer's brother, Jimmy Fowlie, who writes for "Saturday Night Live," among other productions, has been very vocal on social media in the months since his sister disappeared.

As the investigation remains ongoing, detectives asked anyone with more information to contact the West Bureau Section at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.