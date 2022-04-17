Christians from across Southern California celebrate Easter Sunday

Christians from across Southern California Sunday were celebrating Easter with many services being held.

In Manhattan Beach, a sunrise service was planned for 6:30 a.m. near the pier. It was one of many services around the Southland in celebration of the holiday.

In downtown Los Angeles, the Midnight Mission was expected to hold its Easter celebration for the first time in two years. It was canceled previously due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus.

The celebration would include a meal involving herb chicken, honey glazed ham, steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes.

Nearby, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be able to seat its full capacity of 3,000 for Easter Masses after being limited to 130 people in 2021 and being closed in 2020.

The Rev. David Gallardo, the cathedral's pastor, will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass, the Mass of the Resurrection of Our Lord, in English at 10 a.m. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate the Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.