Chris Bell, Dai Dai Ames lead California past No. 18 UCLA 80-72 in Empire Classic championship game

Chris Bell had 22 points and six rebounds and was named Most Outstanding Player, Dai Dai Ames hit two late 3-pointers on the way to 14 points, and California beat No. 18 UCLA 80-72 on Tuesday night in the Empire Classic championship game.

Justin Pippen added 13 points with his former NBA star father Scottie in the stands as the Golden Bears earned their first win against a top-25 opponent since beating 21st-ranked Colorado 76-62 at home in Haas Pavilion on Feb. 27, 2020.

Trent Perry scored 19 points and Eric Dailey Jr. added 17, but UCLA cost itself by shooting just 13 for 23 on free throws in a matchup of the longtime Pac-12 Conference opponents.

Bell reached double figures for the sixth straight game with a third 20-point performance to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career. His baseline 3-pointer with 14:43 remaining put Cal up 49-46 then he converted a pair of free throws the next time down.

Perry's three-point play with 1:59 before halftime put the Bruins up 40-33 before Pippen answered with a 3 from the top moments later. The game was played at Chase Center, home of the NBA Golden State Warriors.

Cal (6-1) had lost 12 of the previous 13 meetings with the Bruins going back to January 2017.

Skyy Clark was held to seven points and limited because of foul trouble.

The Bruins have an extended break before playing their Big Ten opener at Washington on Dec. 3 to begin a December schedule with six West Coast opponents.

Cal returns to action Dec. 2 at home against Utah.