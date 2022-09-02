CHP's kicks off annual Labor Day weekend DUI crackdown

California Highway Patrol officers will begin their annual Labor Day weekend patrols Friday on the lookout for impaired drivers.

The maximum enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

All available officers will be deployed for targeted patrols during that time.

"Alcohol- and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California, and the moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.

"The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling throughout California during the holiday," Ray continued.

Last Labor Day weekend, officers statewide arrested 985 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence and 43 people died in wrecks throughout the state.